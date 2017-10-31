Tue October 31, 2017
Sports

October 31, 2017

Hameed, Sharad in FITZ Club ITF Seniors semi-finals

KARACHI: Seasoned Pakistan tennis player Hameed-ul-Haq and his Indian partner Sharad Tak reached the semi-finals of men’s doubles 50 plus category at Bohemia REI and FITZ Club ITF Seniors Championship in Thailand on Monday.

The second seed duo got bye in the quarter-finals. They will face Stephen Lewis-Driver from Australia and Munchai Konqsak from Thailand in the semi-finals. In doubles 55 plus category, Hameed and his Indian partner Nondove Poonacha defeated Jiri Cermak and Andrew Galuszka 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals where they lost to the third seed pair of Michael Dunn of Australia and Ralph Lissner of Germany 6-4, 4-6 (11-13) in the quarter-finals.

