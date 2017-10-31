UK nations plan to wear poppies after FIFA U-turn

LONDON: British football authorities said on Monday they will ask their opponents and FIFA for permission to display poppies on armbands in upcoming internationals as a tribute to those killed in war.

Football’s world governing body last month backed down in its row with British football authorities over the wearing of poppies and issued fresh guidance, which says certain “initiatives” may appear on players’ kits.

In a joint statement, the English Football Association (FA), FA of Wales, Irish FA and Scottish FA said they welcome the clarification on “what can and cannot be worn on players’ shirts” issued by the game’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board, in September.

“It was important that clarity was brought to this issue as it affects many football matches/competitions throughout the world and is particularly helpful in relation to remembrance and poppies,” the four associations said.

“In any year when there are international matches in the week leading up to and including Remembrance Sunday, it is the intention of all four home nations to seek permission from the opposition team and FIFA to display the poppy on armbands.”