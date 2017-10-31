Belgian Leekens named Hungary coach

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Hungary named the Belgian Georges Leekens as their new coach Monday, two weeks after parting company with Bernd Storck following a disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign.

“Belgium’s Georges Leekens will be the Hungary coach,” said a statement on the Hungarian Football Association’s website.As well as coaching a string of Belgian clubs, the 68-year-old Leekens has had two spells in charge of Belgium and Algeria, as well as a stint with Tunisia.

He steered the Red Devils to the 1998 World Cup finals but was sacked following their exit at the group stage.In January he quit as Algeria coach after their elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Last year the German Storck, 54, steered the Magyars to Euro 2016 in France, their first qualification for a major tournament since the 1986 World Cup.

Since then, Hungary slumped to a defeat against tiny Andorra, and failed to beat another minnow the Faroe Islands during an unsuccessful bid to reach next year’s World Cup finals.Leekens will take over at the Hungary helm after a friendly game with Costa Rica on November 14.