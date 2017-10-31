Balochistan beat Punjab by three wickets in U19 T20 Cup

KARACHI: Balochistan were off to a positive start when they defeated Punjab by three wickets in their first game of the Pentangular Under-19 T20 Cup at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Monday.

Balochistan chased the 124-run target with four balls to spare after losing seven wickets.Saad Khan struck 26 off 28 balls, hammering two fours. Ashir Mehmood made an explosive 12-ball 24 with two fours and two sixes. Salman Shafaat was the pick of the bowlers with 2-22.

After being invited to bat first, Punjab were restricted to 123-9 with Nasir Nawaz making 47-ball 39 with three fours.Abdullah Shafiq struck 24-ball 28 with four fours and one six. Momin Waqar smashed a rapid 22 off 14 balls, striking four fours.

Haroon Wahid (2-17) and Mohammad Abbas (2-28) bowled impressively for Balochistan.This is the first time that such an event is being organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the aim of hunting T20 talent at young age. The four provinces and Islamabad are competing in the event. They will play under a single league system.