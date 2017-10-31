Pak team fails to make it to ITF Seniors Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis team failed to make it to the 2017 ITF Seniors World Team Championships which is being held in Miami, Florida, from October 29 to November 3.

The team members were Hameed-ul-Haq, Rashid Malik, Mushaf Zia, and Islam-ul-Haq. It was to participate in this championship for the first time — in 55 plus age category in both doubles and singles events.

“Floods disrupted the whole programme as it destroyed the venues and the possibility of the event was very low. We didn’t then have enough time to apply for visas,” said Hameed while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that the US visa takes a lot of time so it was impossible for them to participate in the event after the flood and other hurdles. “We were all ready but we could not make it due to these circumstances. We will try to go next year,” said Hameed.

It is to be noted that this would have been for the first time that a team from Pakistan would have participated in this world championship. After that, they were to participate in the 2017 ITF Seniors World Individual Championships in Miami from November 4–11.

“We were to play in both singles and doubles categories,” said Hameed, who played the ITF Seniors and Super-Seniors World Individual Championships in 2008 and 2007. “We had sent our entries for both events in July in 55 plus age category,” he said.

Hameed said they had played individual world championships in the past but this would have been for the very first time that they would participate in team championships. Rashid Malik played ITF Seniors World Individual Championships in 2006.

The ITF Young Seniors, Seniors, and Super-Seniors World Team Championships are the premier team events on the ITF Seniors Circuit.The age categories are 35-45 for Young Seniors, 50-60 for Seniors, and 60-85 for Super-Seniors.