PSG, Barcelona on verge of Champions League last-16

PARIS: Big-spending Paris Saint-Germain, five-time champions Barcelona and Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United are among the teams looking to book a Champions League last-16 place on Tuesday.

The pick of the action sees Anderlecht take on Neymar and Co in Paris, while Barcelona face Olympiakos and Roma go head-to-head with Chelsea in Italy.

Group A

At Manchester, England

Manchester United (ENG) v Benfica (POR)

Jose Mourinho’s side can secure a place in the last-16 with two matches to spare with a win at Old Trafford, if Basel avoid defeat against CSKA Moscow. United are unbeaten at home in 12 meetings with Portuguese opponents — their last home loss in Europe came in a 2-1 reverse against Real Madrid in the 2012/13 competition. Benfica are likely heading towards an early exit after losing their first three group games and will be without veteran defender Luisao following his dismissal in the 1-0 defeat by United in Lisbon.At Basel, Switzerland

Basel (SUI) v CSKA Moscow (RUS)

Basel will clinch a spot in the knockout phase with a second straight win over CSKA Moscow, if Benfica fail to beat United. After a slow start to the season, Basel have hit their stride with six wins in their last eight games. Conversely, CSKA are in the middle of a terrible run of form after only winning once in their last eight matches and scoring just twice in that period.

Group B

At Glasgow, Scotland

Celtic (SCO) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Celtic matched their century-old British record by stretching their domestic unbeaten streak to 62 matches with Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock. But Brendan Rodgers’ team face a stiff test against Bayern Munich as they bid to keep their European adventure alive. A resurgent Bayern eased to a 3-0 win over the Scottish champions a fortnight ago, and a repeat success would all but end Celtic’s chances of reaching the knockout rounds.

At Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Anderlecht (BEL)

Unai Emery’s French heavyweights have cruised through their opening three fixtures — netting 12 goals with none conceded — and will be expected to again sweep aside Anderlecht at the Parc des Princes. Neymar is also set to return after serving a domestic one-match ban following his red card against Marseille. Anderlecht have yet to register a goal or point in this season’s group stage.

Group C

At Madrid

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Qarabag (AZE)

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are still searching for their first win of the competition after a goalless draw in Azerbaijan a fortnight ago. They are in danger of missing out on the knockout stages for the first time since failing to qualify at all in 2012-13. Although Qarabag picked up their first Champions League point in Baku, Atletico will be expected to have little trouble in closing the gap on Chelsea and Roma, ahead of a home match against the Italians and a crucial visit to Stamford Bridge.

At Rome

Roma (ITA) v Chelsea (ENG)

The winner of the clash at the Stadio Olimpico will be well-placed to reach the last-16 with both teams still to play a game against struggling Qarabag. Roma won their last home game against Chelsea in the group stages nine years ago, but have not reached the quarter-finals since 2007-08.

Group D

At Piraeus, Greece

Olympiakos (GRE) v Barcelona (ESP)

Barcelona could secure a last-16 place on Tuesday. A fourth straight group-stage win in Greece would book a knock-out spot unless Sporting Lisbon beat Juventus.