Pak women search for maiden win against NZ in Sharjah

KARACHI: Pakistan host New Zealand for their ICC Women’s Championship series from Tuesday (today), hoping to win their first One-day International (ODI) against the visiting side in the familiar conditions of Sharjah.

Pakistan have lost all their previous 10 ODIs to New Zealand, the last time being at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 in Taunton, when New Zealand prevailed by eight wickets.“Our chances are quite bright. We are geared up and looking forward to gain the maximum out of Sharjah’s conditions and beat them for the first time,” said Bismah Maroof, Pakistan’s new captain.

“The Kiwis are a strong side but that hasn’t mounted pressure on us. We understand why we lagged and couldn’t surprise them. We have worked on our weaknesses and consider that every day is a new day in the field — the past is history and the present at hand, we have to focus on that alone.”

Maroof said that the slow bowling attack led by former captain Sana Mir was capable of spinning any game in their favour but that the team would have to excel in other areas too. She picked captain Suzie Bates, Amy Sattherthwaite and Sophie Devine as the key players for New Zealand but added that they were wary of all New Zealand players.

ICC Women’s Championship runs from 2017-2020 on the same format as the previous event with all eight sides — Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan South Africa, Sri Lanka and the Windies — taking on each other in three ODIs.

World Cup 2021 hosts New Zealand and the three other top teams from this championship will gain direct qualification for ICC’s pinnacle 50-over event while the remaining four sides will get a second chance through the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier event. In the ICC Women’s Championship, teams get two points for each win, one point for a tie or no-result and no points for a loss.

In the first series of the ICC Women’s Championship, the Windies completed a 3-0 triumph over Sri Lanka to notch a full six points, Australia beat England 2-1, while South Africa will play at home against India (February 5 to 10 2018).

As per the recent changes to Women’s International Playing Conditions, which incorporates new MCC Laws, two new balls shall henceforth be used per innings in all ODIs. In one of the main changes in Twenty20 Internationals, only four fielders will be permitted outside the inner ring during non-powerplay overs.