Hasan Ali retains top spot in ICC rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has retained his place as the world’s number one bowler in One-day Internationals after yet another impressive showing in his team’s 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in the UAE.

The 23-year-old Hasan, who has emerged as one of the most exciting pace bowlers in world cricket, is in pole position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings for ODIs, ahead of South Africa’s Imran Tahir.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reached a career-best third position after finishing with six wickets in the series against New Zealand.Other bowlers to move northwards include left-arm spinners Mitchell Santner of New Zealand (up two places to 14th) and Pakistan’s Imad Wasim (up 14 places to 27th). Adam Milne has also made significant movement, gaining 11 slots to reach 42nd position.

In the ICC ODI Players Rankings for batsmen, Pakistan’s Babar Azam is in fourth place.India captain Virat Kohli has moved back to the top position among batsmen within 10 days of losing it to South Africa batsman AB de Villiers.

In the latest rankings update that takes into account India’s home series against New Zealand which India won 2-1 last Sunday, as well as the last match of the South Africa-Bangladesh series and the last two matches of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka series, Kohli has also reached a career-high in terms of rating points.

The 28-year-old Delhi batsman, who scored 263 runs in the series against New Zealand including knocks of 121 in the first ODI in Mumbai and 113 in the final ODI in Kanpur, has reached 889 points, which is the best ever by an India batsman. The previous highest points tally of 887 was managed by Sachin Tendulkar in 1998 and by Kohli earlier this year.

India opener Rohit Sharma’s 174 runs in the series against New Zealand, which included a fine 147 in the final match, has seen him reach a career-high rating of 799 points, even though he remains in seventh position.

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis (up two places to 8th), former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (up one place to 11th), New Zealand batsman Tom Latham (up 15 places to a career-best 23rd), Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed (up three places to 37th) and Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Thirimanne (up six places to 47th) are among the batsmen to move up in the rankings.