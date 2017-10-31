‘Jacaranda road’ is no more

Islamabad :For the second time in my life I have cried at the wanton destruction of what could have been saved with a little thought and planning - it is heartbreaking to think that those at the helm of affairs are so immune to beauty and heritage. The first time the tears came when I saw the knocking down of beautiful old colonial style cottages, that were part of the Rawalpindi Club, to build a cricket stadium so that one - repeat one – international match could be played there during the time of Gen Zia ul Haq. And the second time was on Saturday, when I saw the denuded and barren Embassy Road that was such a beautiful landmark of the capital.

The beautiful Jacaranda trees that were planted when Islamabad came into existence have been chopped down to widen the road! What is even more distressing is that those who live in Islamabad did not protest this unnecessary ‘development.’ Where were the environmentalists and citizen’s committees?

For many years Embassy Road has been the joy of people driving through its length, especially during the months of April and May when the Jacaranda trees were in full bloom, the bluish mauve flowers making a delightful splash of colour -not only above but below as well since the road was covered in fallen petals - that gladdens the heart and makes you marvel at Mother Nature. Many commuters who appreciate flowers and greenery and hope against hope that the capital will not fall prey to becoming a concrete jungle, stopped to take photographs to capture the colourful seasonal beauty of these magnificent trees. In fact, a number of citizens – through the pages of The News - had requested that the road be named ‘Jacaranda Road’ but to no avail. The authorities cannot think beyond personalities.

While the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) had taken notice of the felling of trees they did nothing to stop them being chopped down. It was reported that those responsible for the widening of the road had said only paper mulberry trees had been cut but did anyone from CADD bother to check?

They also said the widening of the road was in the master plan and ten trees would be planted for each one felled. Well, the master plan has been set aside for the convenience of the ruling elite many times before this and the same could have been done this time to keep some of the beauty of the capital intact. And do they realize how long it takes for a tree to fully mature? There is always an alternate to any plan. One alternative is that there is another road that runs parallel to Embassy Road past the Sir Syed University so both roads could have been used for one way traffic – enter from one, exit from another. Of course it does mean a little extra distance for people to travel but it should not make a difference. If you can afford a car you can afford a little bit of extra fuel! Or the trees could have been left intact and used in the median. Of course it’s too late now.

Solution to all problems can be found if authorities sit down and take into account the concerns of environmentalists and the people who live in the area. A long time ago the then CDA chairman listened to an appeal and stopped the cutting of the beautiful Banyan tree that grows on Margala Road which was being widened, hence you see the road curves at this point. Thanks to him this old tree stands tall and proud and is a land mark of the capital. Two old trees were also saved by the Cantonment Board after an appeal. Alas, no one bothered this time, more the pity! Cry Islamabad, over the people who have your fate in their hands!