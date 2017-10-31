QAU Alumni Association shows grave concern about long closure of QAU

Islamabad :Quaid-e-Azam University Alumni Association has shown serious concerns over the prolonged closure of Pakistan's top ranked university. Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad’s long closure is affecting reputation of this prestigious higher education institution of the country. This situation can lead towards affecting the ranking of Pakistan in higher education sector both at international and regional levels.

QAU Alumni Association emphasised the need for all the concerned stakeholders to resolve the issue at the earliest through peaceful means. Although, the alumni association believes in non-interference in internal matters of QAU but the grave situation of their alma mater especially for those Quaidians whose daughters/sons and close relatives are studying at QAU, has become matter of unrest and concern.

Moreover, QAU Alumni Association believes that many of the difficulties of the QAU emanates from the financial hardships being faced by the varsity which has resulted in lack of essential facilities and increase in fee. A great majority of QAU old students from all over the world have shown their deep concerns over annual deficit of more than 400 million rupees which is severely affecting progress of the University.

They were of the view that no university can achieve and retain a leading position on international ranking unless it has generous and sustained financial support, thus, the federal government should announce special bailout package for QAU equal to its annual deficit and approve the already submitted project(s) immediately.