National Convention on ‘Students Quality Circles’ to be held on November 3

Islamabad: The 9th National Convention on ‘Students Quality Circles’ will be held in Abbottabad on November 3 and 4 under the auspices of Equip-Pakistan: a non-profit organisation, striving for the promotion of quality education across the globe.

Around 40 delegates from United States, England, Sri Lanka, Nepal, China and Japan, including 800 students from Pakistan will attend the two-day convention, being organised with the collaboration of ‘Daily Jang Cultural Wing’ and Moderange College, Abbottabad.

A large number of educationists, principals, teachers, scholars, philosophers, artists, literary personalities, authors and economists will also participate in the convention. The programme will feature Case Study Presentation, Collage, Debate, Radio Jockeying, 60 Second Film Making, Paper Presentation, Quiz and Game Development competitions among the participating schools and colleges. In the concluding session, the educationists will release a joint communiqué on uplifting the education through Students Quality Circles (SQCs) in Pakistan.

Following the schedule, various committees have been formed with assignment of special tasks for the smooth functioning of the event.

In a press briefing, Abdul Wahid Mir, the Director General of EQUIP-Pakistan, said the main purpose of the convention is to modernise the educational system in order to lead society in the right direction.

“We must realise that rapidly changing international market is setting new dimensions for the students in terms of innovation and creativity. Unfortunately, in the current system, our students are confined to a limited world of text books. They are asked to memorise a few chapters and secure highest marks, but now, we have to challenge this outmoded set-up” he said.

Mr. Mir added that the record participation of foreign delegates in SQC Convention is a new milestone in quality education.

“When I introduced the idea of SQCs for the first time in the history of Pakistan, I was happy that the top educationists of the country were highly inspired. It is a matter of great satisfaction for us hundreds of educational institutions in Pakistan, are working on this unique idea in their provinces” the Director General EQUIP-Pakistan pointed out.

He said the first priority of EQUIP-Pakistan is to build soft image of Pakistan globally. Mr. Mir appealed to the educationists and scholars to a play a functional role in promoting quality education by empowering the students through SQCs.