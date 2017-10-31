Rescue 1122, VSO initiate youth facilitator training

Rawalpindi: Upon directions of the Director-General Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer, SI, Emergency Service Rescue 1122 in collaboration with Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) has started youth facilitator training for peace building and community resilience in Pakistan. Dr Rizwan DG Rescue 1122 directed Community Safety Wing to motivate and empower youth with support of VSO to work together to promote the culture of peace and enhance respect safety and dignity for all.

In this regard, 36 youth facilitators have been selected through a rigorous process of recruitment by VSO to pilot the peace promotion and community resilient program. Rescue 1122 and VSO have started the training of selected youth facilitators to further execute community activities in District Rawalpindi, Islamabad city, and Multan. Ten days’ youth facilitators training have been formally inaugurated on 30th October 2017, by VSO Country Director Hasham Bilal, whereas the Head of Community Safety and Information Rescue 1122 Ms Deeba Shahnaz, District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi Dr Abdur Rahman and other Officers from Rescue 1122 and VSO also attended the inaugural ceremony for Youth Facilitators Training.

Speaking on the occasion, VSO Country Director Hasham Bilal said that peace promotion is an integral part of community resilience. I believe that ten days training would enhance the professional capacity of the youth facilitators and Rescue 1122 collaboration shall further be a great support to implement the project activities in decided districts.

Ms Deeba Shahnaz, head Community Safety & Information conveyed the message of the Director-General Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan that the Emergency Service shall ensure support for community resilience activities to get ultimate goal of Safer Pakistan. He also motivated youth facilitators to enhance all concepts of training and techniques by the experts of training for further community resilience activities in true letter and spirit. He said Rescue 1122 already have a huge organised network of Rescue Mohafiz (Volunteers) which shall definitely be helpful for youth facilitators for peace promotion, social cohesion and community resilience in the country.

Rescue 1122 and VSO Pakistan has started the training of selected youth facilitator to further execute community activities in district Rawalpindi, Islamabad city, and Multan. The selected participants shall be trained on basic concepts of resilience, sustainable goals (SDG’s) including Disaster Risk Reduction, Climate change, rapid risk assessment, social cohesion, terminologies stages and approaches of peace building and dispute resolution.

They shall further be trained on basic life support & fire safety, social inclusion, social accountability, active citizenship and leadership, interpersonal communication skills, planning and developing social actions and monitoring & evaluation. The participants shall be evaluated through a written test at the end. The ten-day training started on 30th October 2017 shall end on 8th November 2017.