MCI all set to extend Kachnar Park

Islamabad: The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is all set to further extend the Kachnar Park located in Sector I-8 with an estimated cost of over Rs9.5 million.

Mayor of Islamabad and CDA chairman on Monday chaired a meeting held at CDA headquarters to review the new initiatives taken by Environment Wing of MCI to improve over all environment of the city in general and extension in existing facilities in particular. The meeting was attended by senior officer of Environment Wing other concerned formations of CDA and MCI.

The meeting was apprised that under this project, jogging track of the park would be further extended 3,200 feet, while construction of footpaths, sit outs, installation of benches and dust bins, provision of proper lighting system, erection of fence, maintenance of washrooms and installation of state of the art canopy to facilitate the visitors visiting this market. Sheikh Anser Aziz said that the extension of the Kachnar Park would be an addition to beauty of greenbelt along the signal free Islamabad expressway corridor.