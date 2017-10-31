RDA conducts operation against illegal construction

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operation against unauthorised/illegal under construction petroleum in Mouza Gangal, Airport link road, Rawalpindi and sealed it.
RDA’s Building Control Wing has been has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities including plazas/shops, schools and other encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi.
Under the direction of Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA Building Control’s staff carried out an operation against illegal construction in the area of Mouza Gangal, Airport link road Rawalpindi and sealed a petroleum. The operation carried out by the RDA’s Building Control staff in the supervision of Mukhtar Ahmad, Building Inspector along with other field staff. The owners of the property started unauthorized/illegal under construction petroleum in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007 under section 39 and 8.2.2.
