Pakistani people for peace, prosperity in Afghanistan

Pakistan’s founder in a broadcast to the US people in February 1948 said that our foreign policy is one of friendliness and goodwill towards all the nations of the world. We do not cherish aggressive designs against any country or nation. We believe in the principle of honesty and fair-play in national and international dealings and are prepared to make our utmost contribution to the promotion of peace and prosperity among the nations of the world. Pakistan will never be found lacking in extending its material and moral support to the suppressed peoples of the world and in upholding the principles of the United Nations Charter.

It is in light of this broadcast that Pakistan as a friend in need and close neighbour continues to espouse the cause of Afghanistan. What’s that? In a nutshell one can say: durable peace and harmony; developing infrastructure; unhindered economic progress; promotion of education and health; and welfare of masses etc.

Unfortunately, there is veiled interference in the affairs of Afghanistan and hurdle created by India who in fact wants hegemony in the region by all means, even if principles of democracy and human rights are violated.

The people of Islamabad-Rawalpindi and other cities welcomed the historic political change and new Kabul administration headed by President Ashraf Ghani. They prayed for success following his pledge that he would not follow his predecessor Hamid Karzai’s policy of self-interest but pursue the course of reconciliation with brotherly neighbour Pakistan.

One can recall how on a large scale were heartened the officials in the federal capital and diplomats in the diplomatic enclave. Everybody expected early meaningful reconciliation and growth of fruitful friendship between the two countries.

What now boggles the common man’s mind is turning of President Ghani’s goodwill gesture into disappointment. Has India played its trick to its own advantage? God save Afghanistan and Pakistan whose people want to live with honour and dignity away from slavery in any form.

President Ghani’s government still seems paralysed politically and administratively as practical wisdom suggests there is lack of cohesiveness in administration and co-ordination in departments. All this adversely affects the political set-up and eventually functioning of the government.

Pakistan and people, in deference to the Afghans who appreciate Pak peace effort and want to see friendly ties grow further and strengthen for economic prosperity on both sides, always think of good days ahead.

But what pains Islamabad is Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah leadership which very often plays unsubstantiated blame game against Pakistan. Afghan ambassador had levelled the same unfounded charges at a press conference in Islamabad sometime ago. In whose interest is such an exercise?

The fact cannot be denied by anyone that Pakistan is a victim of terrorism. But how more painful is when President Ghani in Jirga interview says Kabul has acted against terrorists but Pakistan has not targeted the Afghan Taliban who, according to him, have sanctuaries inside Pakistan. That’s not true, but simply frivolous.

There is a lobby nurtured by India and tasked with rubbing the salt by launching propaganda against Pakistan from the Afghan soil. That speaks of a nefarious agenda against Pakistan and China through nexus between Afghan NDS and Indian RAW. Where will this game lead Asia to?

Pakistan, on its part, has taken all possible steps to flush out extremist groups from its soil, and is seriously engaged in facilitating the Afghan peace process under the Quadrilateral Co-ordination Group meetings. That has been acknowledged as great peace promotion effort at official and internationally recognised levels. Worth appreciation is transit trade benefit for all Afghans.

There is notable surge in incidents of terrorism in Afghanistan and surprisingly there is simultaneous projection of the malicious blame game.

Boh Pakistan and Afghanistan will have to join hands to find out the real enemy who is behind such evil-doing. Pakistan’s gentle stance and patience on Afghan fault lines and negativities should not be misconstrued as any weakness.

The two brotherly states should resolve differences, if any, as early as possible so that Indian RAW sponsored terrorist activities on their soil get exposed. Why did India cleverly establish a number of RAW-manned consulates in Afghan cities, including Kandahar?

Pakistan downed an Indian spy drone in Azad Jammu and Kashmir the other day. Who is selling armed drones to India, and why?

[email protected]