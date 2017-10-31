Notification of students union revival demanded

Islamabad: The students leaders have demanded of the government to immediately issue notification of revival of the students union and announce their elections at the educational institutions before upcoming general elections.

The students leaders including Sardar Mazhar from Muslim Students Federation (MSF), Abdul Manan Shah from International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Akram Rizvi from Anjuman Tulba-e-Islam (ATI) and Aimal Khan from Pakhtoonkhawa Students Organization (PSO) raised a question why only student unions were banned, when teachers, lawyers and labourers were running their respective unions and holding elections in this respect.

They said the elections for the students unions should be held before upcoming general elections because in this way the youngsters would be able to make inroads into the mainstream political parties.

“The students unions are not all about politics because they have an important role in resolving the problems of the students. The protest against raise in fee at the Quaid-e-Azam University showed that the students must have their voice to protect their rights,” they said. They also pointed out that the students unions were the platforms from where the young leaders emerged into the political scenario but when a ban was imposed over them then the youngsters found no way to enter into the mainstream politics.