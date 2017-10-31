Killers acquitted for lack of evidence, compromise

Rawalpindi :District and Sessions Judge, Rawalpindi Sohail Nasir has acquitted Ishrat Fatima who was accused of mercilessly killing her husband Muhammad Adnan with the help of her paramour Muhammad Akmal. The acquittal came due to lack of evidence as well as a compromise between both parties.

Petitioner Muhammad Munir, the father of murdered Muhammad Adnan, father-in-law of Ishrat Fatima and uncle of Akmal has compromised with the killers. Police in their challan had nominated Ishrat and Akmal as the killers and they had confessed their crime during investigations.

Senior advocate Ali Asghar said that court has acquitted both accused due to compromise and due to lack of evidences against them. The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of police efficiently resolved the blind and tricky murder case. According to details on June 16, 2017, the poor husband Muhammad Adnan was eating 'sehri' when his wife Ishrat Fatima and her lover Muhammad Akmal fired at him. Muhammad Akmal was the first cousin of Muhammad Adnan.

In order to expedite the investigation process and to administer speedy justice to criminals, Punjab Police, constituted the first ever Homicide Investigation Units (HIU) comprising most efficient officers having reputation of working day and night to resolve difficult murder cases.

Saddar Bairuni Police Station registered a murder case under Section 302 against unknown people. Nobody, not even the real father, mother, sister and other blood relations was cooperating. They seemed reluctant to bring to light the real killers of Adnan (father of three children). But, in a masterly stroke HIU Saddar Bairuni officials arrested the accused and presented them in the court.

Ishrat Fatima (mother of three children) along with her lover Muhammad Akmal killed her husband Adnan who was a tailor by profession. Her husband had brought large number of clothes home for sewing. She gave a cup of tea to her husband after mixing intoxicating tablets in custard but as soon as he took tea he vomited. However he fell unconscious. She then rang up her lover and opened the main door of home. The lover fired a shot to kill Adnan on the spot. They threw killing weapon (pistol) in a plot which was filled with garbage.

After the murder, the cunning wife staged a drama at 'Sehri' that three dacoits entered home to kill her husband. The dacoits tied her hands and mouth threatened to kill her child if she shouted.

Nobody was ready to report this case to police. Even the real father of Adnan named Muhammad Munir filed application of 22-A against police to stop investigation of the murder case. But, Saddar Bairuni Station House Officer (SHO) Malik Rafaqat, Investigation Officer (IO) Abdul Latif and other officials of (HIU) under the guidance of DSP Muhammad Saleem Khattak were not disheartened. They continued investigation to arrest the real culprits. Through mobile phone data, police arrested some people including father Muhammad Munir, Ishrat Fatima, Muhammad Akmal and Badal. After complete investigation, Ishrat Fatima and Muhammad Akmal accepted their crime that they wanted to marry as they had illicit relations for four years. Muhammad Munir (the father of Muhammad Adnan) has given statement to police that he suspected that his nephew Muhammad Akmal had illicit relations with his sister-in-law. After having clue, police started investigation and arrested two main accused Ishrat Fatima and Muhammad Akmal. They confessed their crime. They did not deny their crime.

Both said that they wanted to get married. "We persuaded Muhammad Adnan to divorce Ishrat but he refused. Therefore, we killed him," they said. It is worth mentioning here that initially total 45 most efficient police officials are working under HIU in Rawalpindi investigating only murder cases.