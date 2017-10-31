Legislation stressed for replacement of trees damaged during construction

Islamabad :The standing committee on climate change was held at parliament to discuss the agenda of the National Disaster Management Authority on Monday.

Climate Change minister Mushahidullah Khan told the meeting that the United Nations charters called to have 12 per cent of forest cover on a total of land of a country but ironically, Pakistan had only five per cent forest cover.

He said there should be a proper legislation to ensure that 100 times more trees are planted in advance to replace trees damaged during any construction work. "There should be parameters to check the type, life and carbon stored in trees expected to be demolished during any development project," he said.

He also told the committee that there is a technology that implants complete trees on other place. "We should try to get that technology to save trees during construction work," he said.

Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Omer Mehmood Hayat supported the proposed amendment regarding gender sensitivity in disaster management.

The committee was formed comprising Senator Ahmed Hassan and Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh to discuss legalities with Ministry of Law and Justice and National Disaster Management Authority.

The meeting was attended by federal minister for climate change Senator Ahmed Hassan, Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, officials of National Disaster Management Authority and Ministry of Climate Change and media persons.