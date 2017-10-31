NCHR orders CDA to stop tree cutting for dualisation of Ataturk Avenue

Islamabad :The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Pakistan has ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to stop trees being cutting for the dualisation of Ataturk Avenue.

The orders were issued at the preliminary hearing held at NCHR office here Monday in response to the petition filed by Reclaiming Green Islamabad (RGI) and Majid Bashir of Centre for Rule of Law-Islamabad (CRLI).

Earlier, the Environment Protection Agency submitted a response to NCHR stating that they had issued a notice to the CDA for non- compliance of EPA rules and regulations.

The felling of the trees at the Embassy Road was taken as a serious offence by the residents of Islamabad who staged several protests to raise their concerns regarding frequent cutting of trees from the green belts in the name of infrastructure development.

As per the CDA and EPA, a public hearing was held for the dualisation project but the citizen groups claimed that they were not informed about such hearing. The NCHR further ordered the two institutions, EPA and CDA to submit minutes and newspaper clipping of the public hearing announced in this regard.

Justice Ali Nawaz Chohan, chairperson, NCHR, was informed by CDA representatives that they have started planting trees in compensation for those already cut for the dualisation of the Ataturk Avenue. The EPA and CDA will be inspecting the site on Tuesday along with the team of RGI. The inspection is to check the quantity and species of trees the CDA is planting as a mitigation plan. The NCHR Chairperson also ordered the CDA to transplant the trees instead of cutting them. The CDA as a response said that the transplanting machine is only good for trees with smaller diameter. The NCHR showed their concerns over the transplanting machine.

The members of RGI and CRLI demanded a formal answer from CDA for the felling of trees without prior approval from the EPA. They also requested for a permanent member seat of civil society for the planning of development in Islamabad. The next hearing will be held on Nov 67 where the issue of expansion will be discussed.