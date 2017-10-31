Tue October 31, 2017
Islamabad

October 31, 2017

NUML holds blood donation camp

Islamabad: A large number of students, faculty and staff members gathered to the blood donation camp at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to donate blood for thalassemia patients of Pakistan Thalassemia Centre, says a press release.

The donation camp was arranged by the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) and donation drive drew a huge response from the students, faculty members and staff and especially girls who turned up to donate blood for children suffering from thalassemia and other patients. Director Administration NUML Brig (r) Ziaul Hassan Sahi along with Dr. Amina and Director Coordinator PBM Raja Jhangir and other officials also visited the donation camp. 

PBM Director Coordination Raja Jhangir said that blood donation collected from NUML will be used for Thalassemia patients of Pakistan Thalassemia Centre only.

