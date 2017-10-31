Shehzad Roy appointed UNODC goodwill ambassador

Islamabad: The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) Chief has appointed popular Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy as National Goodwill Ambassador.

“It is an honour to be designated as the UNODC National Goodwill Ambassador,” Shehzad Roy in his tweeter said. Besider a singer popular amongst young generation, Shehzad Roy is also a social worker and humanitarian. He started his singing career in 1995 and has recorded six albums since.

Roy is also the president and founder ‘Zindagi Trust’ a non-government charitable organisation, that strives to improve the quality of education available to the average Pakistani. He has recently produced and hosted two documentary series, ‘Chal Parha, about the state of public education in Pakistan, and ‘ Wasu aur Mein’ which follows the travels of Shehzad and a villager and deals with issues like progress, poverty and patriotism in Pakistan.

In 2005, Roy was the recipient of the Sitar-e-Imtiaz which is one of the highest Civil Honors awarded in Pakistan for excellence in public service. For his organisation's rehabilitation work after the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Eisaar in 2006. He was also selected as a torch bearer for the 2008 Olympics.