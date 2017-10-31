Exclusive Automobile Show at Centaurus

Islamabad :The Centaurus has unveiled the most exclusive automotive show in Pakistan for car lovers and common citizen. The Automobile Show proved to be one of its own kinds, featured with expansive showcase of classic cars, vintage cars, and most importantly exclusive cars.

Over 1500 car and more than 150 bike participants in the show showcased uniquely decorated cars and bikes. Visitors will be able to get closer to their favourite cars and bikes and access the cars rarely showcased. One of the highlights of the show will be the live concert for the audience as well.

The participants of the car show include ZOR, Islamabad Jeep Club, Bullz, All Motors, Pakhtoons, MOB, Islamabad Underground, Islamabad Track, Sialkot Speed Nation and many other local clubs. The participants of bike show include Hiker and Bikers, Car Craft, Ryders, Real Mad Bikers, Lahori Bikers, Tunder Riderz, Street Fighters, Club 46 and many other individual riders.

The exclusiveness of this automotive show is the display of brand news automotive such as Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Ducati, Kawasaki, BMW, Porsche and many others. The event was organised by The Centaurus management in collaboration with Pak Wheels. The exclusive Auto Show not only brings all of individuals and organizations together who participate in the event but also offers car enthusiasts to enjoy and showcase their exclusive vehicle.

The event also offered an opportunity for local populace to visit the most unique event in twin cities. The Centaurus management keeps striving best to host such events for the enjoyment of people from all walks of life and will always arrange such events in future as well.