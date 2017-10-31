Polio campaign kicks off

Islamabad :The first sub-national (SNID) polio campaign of the current low transmission started Monday in all planned districts and agencies of Pakistan except Lahore, where it has been postponed due to the strike of paramedical staff.

Three districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including Chiral, Dir Lower and Dir Upper will start the campaign from November 6 onwards in synchronization with Afghanistan as a response to the recent case in Nangarhar.

As many as 95 districts, towns, and agencies are included in the campaign including 10 districts in Punjab, 36 in Sindh, 16 in KP, 19 in Balochistan, 13 agencies in FATA, and Islamabad.

The programme is targeting a total of 21.6 million under five children (7.27m in Punjab, 7.175m in Sindh, 4m in KP, 1.8m in Balochistan, 1.033 m in FATA and 0.312m children in Islamabad). In the core reservoir areas covered through Community Based Vaccination (CBV) approach, it will be a five-day campaign and a two-day catch-up, while in the mobile team areas, there will be a three-day campaign and 1-2 day catch-up.

A total of 145,000 personnel are striving to achieve set targets across Pakistan; they include 14,429 Area In-charges, 4,317 UC Medical Officers, 109,626 Mobile, 5,264 Fixed and 7,422 Transit team members. The current polio epidemiology in the country is best ever observed. Cases have declined from 20 in 2016 to 5 in 2017.