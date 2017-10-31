BA/BSc exam

LAHORE :BA/BSc part-I, II and supplementary examinations 2017 of the University of Punjab will commence from 07 November.

A spokesman for PU said roll number slips have been dispatched to all candidates through mail. He said candidates who did not receive their roll number slip, can get a duplicate from BA/BSc hall, exams department New Campus by providing a photocopy of their CNIC.