BA/BSc exam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :BA/BSc part-I, II and supplementary examinations 2017 of the University of Punjab will commence from 07 November.
A spokesman for PU said roll number slips have been dispatched to all candidates through mail. He said candidates who did not receive their roll number slip, can get a duplicate from BA/BSc hall, exams department New Campus by providing a photocopy of their CNIC.
LAHORE :BA/BSc part-I, II and supplementary examinations 2017 of the University of Punjab will commence from 07 November.
A spokesman for PU said roll number slips have been dispatched to all candidates through mail. He said candidates who did not receive their roll number slip, can get a duplicate from BA/BSc hall, exams department New Campus by providing a photocopy of their CNIC.
Comments