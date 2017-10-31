Conference on Amrita Pritam today

LAHORE :World Punjabi Congress's international conference on legendary writer Amrita Pritam, on the occasion of her 12th death anniversary, will be held here today (Tuesday). The first session of the conference will kick off at 10:30am and will continue till 2:00pm. Documentaries and recital of poems by Amrita Pritam herself and Gulzar will be presented during the conference. The second session will be held after the lunch break at 3pm in which speeches and poetry on Amrita Pritam will be presented. A declaration will be passed at 5pm before the conclusion of this moot.