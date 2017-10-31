Smoggy spell continues

LAHORE :Smoggy weather was observed in the city on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing and mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. They predicted misty weather conditions in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab, particularly at Lahore and Faisalabad divisions during morning hours. No rainfall was recorded. Monday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Skardu at -02°C whereas in Lahore maximum temperature was 28°C, minimum was 15.7°C and humidity level was 54 percent.