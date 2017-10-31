Minister for linking rail networkto international bulk terminal

LAHORE Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed the authorities concerned to prepare a feasibility report for linking the rail network with Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBT).

The minister issued the direction while chairing a meeting held at railway headquarters in which Pakistan Railways Chairperson Mrs Parveen Agha, Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Javed Anwar, Adviser to Ministry of Railways Anjum Pervaiz, Additional General Manager Infrastructure Humayun Rashid, Member Finance Faisal Ismail and other senior officials participated.

Pakistan Railways freight company Managing Director Zafar Zaman Ranjha briefed about the establishment of three different lines of railways for connecting with PIBT. He also briefed the meeting about various hurdles to the lines.

According to a press release, on the occasion, Saad Rafique said that to link railway network with Pakistan's first terminal was necessary for the transportation of coal, clinker and cement.

He stated that over a period of four years of the PML-N government, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal has been established at a cost of $285 million. “Not only PITB, We have completed many other projects pending for the last 40 to 45 years, including the project of Lowari Tunnel”, he added.

Safe blood: Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a meeting at Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority to consider measures for safe and healthy blood.

According to a handout issued on Monday, Khawaja Salman Rafique while taking notice of difficulty in obtaining safe blood for private patients said the government will facilitate private patients from the government blood units.

A pilot project is being launched at Rahimyar Khan, Jhang and Hafiz Abad. All the facilities will be provided free of cost. By this facility provision of safe blood will be more convenient for needy patients and all the citizens will have access to safe blood. This service will then be extended to all areas of Punjab, the minister said and added the government is starting a free training programme for all employees of public and private blood banks at Institute of Blood Transfusion Punjab. This will be advertised in newspapers in a few days. He warned that Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority is active against all unlicensed blood units. All such blood banks will be sealed, the minister added.

Khawaja Salman said the government was fully committed to safe and healthy blood for all. LGH team: Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab on Monday lauded the services of medical team at T20 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He said this is the third time that medical team of Lahore General Hospital has successfully served in an international cricket match.

According to a press release, Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab said it was a good omen that cricket has been restored and people enjoyed it at home ground. This would portray a positive image of Pakistan internationally. Medical Superintendent LGH Dr Ghulam Sabir also appreciated vigilance and efficiency of medical team.