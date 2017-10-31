Children given to mother

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court Monday handed over three minors to their mother after getting them recovered from illegal custody of their father.

Asia Sakhawat had filed a habeas corpus petition before the court contending that her husband Sakhawat Riaz had detained her three children illegally. She said that a few days back her husband kicked her out over a domestic issue and didn’t allow her to bring her children with her.

She implored the court for the recovery of her children. On her plea, the court appointed a bailiff. The court’s bailiff raided the house of Sakhawat and found minors there. Later, children were presented before the court from where they were handed over to their mother.