All set to extend Kachnar Park

Islamabad :The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is all set to further extend the Kachnar Park located in Sector I-8 with an estimated cost of over Rs9.5 million.

Mayor of Islamabad and CDA chairman on Monday chaired a meeting held at CDA headquarters to review the new initiatives taken by Environment Wing of MCI to improve over all environment of the city in general and extension in existing facilities in particular. The meeting was attended by senior officer of Environment Wing other concerned formations of CDA and MCI. The meeting was apprised that under this project, jogging track of the park would be further extended 3,200 feet, while construction of footpaths, sit outs, installation of benches and dust bins, provision of proper lighting system, erection of fence, maintenance of washrooms and installation of state of the art canopy to facilitate the visitors visiting this market.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that the extension of the Kachnar Park would be an addition to beauty of greenbelt along the signal free Islamabad expressway corridor. Automobile Show: The Centaurus has unveiled the most exclusive automotive show in Pakistan for car lovers and common citizen. The Automobile Show proved to be one of its own kinds, featured with expansive showcase of classic cars, vintage cars, and most importantly exclusive cars.

Over 1500 car and more than 150 bike participants in the show showcased uniquely decorated cars and bikes. Visitors will be able to get closer to their favourite cars and bikes and access the cars rarely showcased. One of the highlights of the show will be the live concert for the audience as well. The participants of the car show include ZOR, Islamabad Jeep Club, Bullz, All Motors, Pakhtoons, MOB, Islamabad Underground, Islamabad Track, Sialkot Speed Nation and many other local clubs. The participants of bike show include Hiker and Bikers, Car Craft, Ryders, Real Mad Bikers, Lahori Bikers, Tunder Riderz, Street Fighters, Club 46 and many other individual riders.

The exclusiveness of this automotive show is the display of brand news automotive such as Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Ducati, Kawasaki, BMW, Porsche and many others. The event was organised by The Centaurus management in collaboration with Pak Wheels.