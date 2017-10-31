Call to induct more women into police

Islamabad :The induction of more and more women in the police department is the need of the hour, said National Counter Terrorism Authority National Coordinator Ihsan Ghani on Monday.

"According to different studies, the increasing number of women staff members in the police department helps in reduction of corruption and violence and plays a vital role in intelligence gathering. The number of women employees in the police department in Pakistan has increased. Now, these women are promoted to higher ranks to play a role in decision-making process," he told the closing ceremony of four days long 'Training of Trainers: Creating Master Trainers among Women Police' organised by the Individualland Pakistan here.

The NACTA national coordinator said the authority had finalised the draft of national narrative to counter extremist ideology and submitted it to the government for approval. He said the NACTA had finalised the draft of national narrative following 18 months efforts with the consultation of academia, ulema and media.

Ihsan Ghani said the authority had submitted the final draft of national narrative before the government for final approval. He said the government had allocated adequate funds for NACTA and releasing it according to the requirements of the authority. The NACTA national coordinator said the board of governors of the authority had so far not held but a request would soon be forwarded to the prime minister for the meeting.

He said the NACTA along with coordination of National Database and Registration Authority and Federal Investigation Agency were working on the development of National Terrorist Database. "The authority has started collection of data in this regard aimed at curbing movement of terrorists," he said.

Earlier, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson told participants that such trainings would play a vital role in sharing of ideas and empowerment and skill development of women.

"Such workshops will provide a platform to women police to share their experiences as well as it help to build trust between police and society and to understand each other," she said.

The envoy said her government was working hard on training these fields as empowerment of women is mandatory for economic development. "Such kinds of training would also improve professional and technical skills of police," she said. Executive Director of the Individualland Pakistan Gulmina Bilal Ahmad said that her organisation held a series of workshop for improving skill of women police. Gulmina Bilal said the current situation demanded that women be represented within the police department, not only in strength but also actively participate in activities.