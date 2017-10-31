AJK PM briefed on hydropower project

LAHORE: Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), along with Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) chief executive officer, had a meeting with Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider to review the long awaited commissioning of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project.

The AJK prime minister was briefed on successful turnaround of the project highlighting that the project will add significant share of hydel electricity in the national grid of about five billion Kilowatt hours (units) and revenue of Rs 50 billion annually.

Significance of the project in the context of Indus Water Treaty and Indian design of creating water shortage by creating illegal storage also came under discussion. AJK Prime Minister appreciated the pace of work as well as Wapda’s support in all the community development programmes.