Wasa kicks off work on water supply schemes

Rawalpindi :The Water and Sewerage Agency (Wasa) Monday kicked off work on a mega water supply schemes in PP-6 which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs600 millions.

The Managing Director, Wasa, Raja Shaukat Mahmood while addressing the inaugural ceremony of water supply schemes told that the works on the projects would be carried out in Morgah, Kotha Kalan, Dhok Chaudhrian, Gulraiz and other affiliated areas.

He told that PP-6 has a vast population of citizens however, is facing problem of acute shortage of water. Keeping in view this situation and on demand of the citizens, Wasa on the directions of Interior Minister, Ch Nisar Ali Khan prepared a mega project of water supply scheme and got it approved from the Punjab government which has been initiated from today.

Raja Shaukat told under the schemes 18 new tube wells would be installed. Work has been started from Islamabad Express Way after getting NOC from CDA. Similarly, construction of two underground storage tanks is also component of the scheme.

Briefing the managing director told that one underground storage tank having storage capacity of 2.5 million gallon water would be constructed at Kotah Kalan while another would be enforced in Dhok Chaudhrian which would having capacity of 4 lakhs gallon water.

Moreover, overhead tanks would be built at Kotah Kalan, Dhok Chaudhrian and Morgah which would have storage capacity of 10, 30 and 50 million gallon water respectively.

For getting water supply from tube wells and water works 5 kilometer water supply lines would be laid measuring 14, 16 and 18 inches. Whereas 60 kilometer long distribution network would be laid under the project, he said.

Addressing the ceremony Sheikh Mohammad Aslam, special adviser to Ch. Nisar Ali Khan told that with the interest and efforts of the petroleum minister several developmental projects have been enforced in PP-6 while works on remaining are underway for completion.

He said that the interior minister not only implemented works on health, education, roads and energy projects but also laid emphasis on provision of drinking water and cleanliness schemes worth billions of rupees in order to provide basic needs to the citizens.With the completion of water schemes, the problem of water shortage would be resolved in PP-6, Sheikh Aslam told.