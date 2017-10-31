What happens to us when we are behind the steering wheel

What’s it in our psyches that makes us drive the manner we do? What happens to us when we are behind the steering wheel of a motor car? One reason could be that the motor car gives a majority of us more power than we could ever have and much more than most of us can handle.

“It becomes a weapon in our hands, a weapon whose user is unidentified and concealed behind coloured windows. Of course the bigger and more powerful the weapon i.e. car, the better,” says Noor Ali from Commercial Market, Satellite Town.

“Even unassuming wagon drivers have lots of passengers at their mercy, whom they can frighten and make stomach-turning at will, as they change lanes as often as they can and overtake at the same time, not to mention every other road user, with a vehicle,” says Shumail Hasan from Raabi Center.

Sibte Hussain from Chandni Chowk says: “One more well-cited reason is perceived to be related to men of high stature who drive a powerful vehicle, latest models of cars at an obscene speed. Then, there are the big stylish bikers.

Of course, abuse these particular beasts, the bikers, even just a little bit and thhe'll scrape your brains, if any, off on the road and ensure that it all ends there and then.”

“There are also guys screaming down the wrong way at 100 kmph, or drawing spaghetti lines while weaving in and out of traffic in order to draw attention, knowing that if they do mow down somebody they can always get away scot-free thanks to some uncle in an influential position,” says Afreen Zaidi from Mid-Mall Center, Murree Road.

“It more disturbingly, shows us up as a people who are awfully reckless, heartless and who have debased and degraded human life. Worse, this can often become schizophrenic. The same person, so sincere, cooperative and kind in ordinary life, abruptly transmogrifies into a sick, power-crazed monster when behind the wheel of a motor car,” adds Afreen.

Nazia Batool from Sixth Road says: “There are other more basic reasons why we drive the way we do. Most drivers do not seem to be aware of the presence of something called rules of the road.

The more imprudent ones believe that if they are fated to meet a truck headlong at 100kmph because they are driving on the wrong side of the road, then so be it. If it is destined, why try to drive on the right side anyway, you can't defy the destiny. Can you?”

Zafar Syed from Fifth Road says: “The conditions of our roads and of our vehicles with bad brakes are also cited for blame. Unmarked speed breakers that send two wheelers into the orbit are another hazard. Or, are these accidents the obvious results of sheer negligence and shameless disregard for human life?”

“Then we have idiots jaywalking all over the place. There must be rules and punishments for jaywalkers too. They’re generally at the receiving end of your maneuverings behind the wheel,” says Asghar Sajjad from Gulf Center, Murree Road.

“It's not hard to change things. Recollect, brutal drivers, and death wish jaywalkers, at home turn miraculously into law-abiding persons abroad. Just because over there driving tests are hard, laws are applied strictly and penalty is severe and exemplary and it doesn't matter who you are, or your uncle is,” says Iffat Hasan from Ashiayana Center, Murree Road.