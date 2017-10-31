MMA restoration discussed

LAHORE :JUP president Pir Ijaz Hashmi has said restoration of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) is the desire of the nation and it will play a pivotal role in eliminating sectarianism and forging unity among different schools of thought as it had done some years back.

He was talking to Islami Tehrik Pakistan (ITP) secretary-general Allama Arif Husain Wahidi and Punjab vice president Hafiz Kazim Raza Naqvi who called on him on Monday. They discussed the prevailing political situation and reestablishment of MMA to counter conspiracies and forge unity and harmony in the country.

Both the leaders noted that MMA had been the most successful religious alliance in the country’s history, adding the revival of the alliance would counter sectarian conspiracies hatched by the enemies of the country to divide the nation on sectarian lines. They noted that great leaders like Allama Shah Ahmad Noorani and Allama Sajid Naqvi had provided the foundation for creating religious harmony in the country.

Allama Arif Wahidi said MMA would prove to be a big political force in the country and said it was the reason that the enemies were trying to hinder its reestablishment.

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch on Monday said gathering of PML-N leadership in London has proved that the party, ruling in centre and Punjab, was unable to take decisions within the country. In a statement issued, he said this is a matter of sheer ignominy for a party which claims to represent over 15 million voters. The supremacy and sustainability of democratic system is everyone’s responsibility and the ruling party has failed to prove it.

Translation: Urdu Science Board (USB) organised a five day workshop on translation. Eminent columnist and writer Masood Ashar inaugurated the workshop. According to a press release, more than 40 students, M.Phil and Ph.D scholars, teachers and neo-translators attended the workshop. During the workshop, language experts and trainers would deliver lectures and practical training techniques of translation to the participants.

Urdu Science Board Director General Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar said it was the main objective of USB to facilitate writers and translators with such workshops. He highlighted the importance of translation in promotion of knowledge in the society. Masood Ashar praised the efforts of USB for conducting the workshop and said translation was a much neglected field in our society.

Chairperson GCU Urdu Department Dr Khalid Mahmood Sanjrani, Head Centre for Languages & Translation Studies, University of Gujrat Dr Ghulam Ali, Farah Zia, Dr Kashif Javed from UET, Asad Mustafa Senior Research Officer UET, renowned translator, Khalid Mehmood Khan, Dr Amir Saeed, and Arshid Ali Razi would be the key resource person of this workshop.