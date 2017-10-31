Tue October 31, 2017
Lahore

October 31, 2017

Fish outlet owner booked for power theft

An FIA team led by Deputy Director Khurram Yousaf raided Sardar Fish Corner at Bhatta Chowk and found that electricity was being pilfered there. According to an FIA official, the team found a body re-pasted meter used for electricity theft. He said a case was registered against Kashif Saleem, owner of the fish corner.

