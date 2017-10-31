Fish outlet owner booked for power theft

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An FIA team led by Deputy Director Khurram Yousaf raided Sardar Fish Corner at Bhatta Chowk and found that electricity was being pilfered there. According to an FIA official, the team found a body re-pasted meter used for electricity theft. He said a case was registered against Kashif Saleem, owner of the fish corner.
