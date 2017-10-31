Replies sought in CIA Complex case

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court on Monday sought replies from Punjab communication & works department and inspector general of police about construction of CIA Investigation Complex in residential locality of Old Anarkali.

Residents of the area, including Khurshid Alam and Mehboob Munawar filed a writ petition challenging the construction of the investigation complex, which they said was a sensitive installation and amounted to put the lives of the locals in danger.

Representing the petitioners, Advocate Taffazul Haider Rizvi stated that in past terrorist attacks had taken place on buildings of law enforcement agencies resulting into loss of life and property of citizens. He said the life of the residents of this area was already miserable due to extraordinary security measures taken for the nearby office of Inspector General of Police; therefore, the construction of a multi-storey CIA Complex on Rabbani Road (Old Anarkali) would obviously entail similar security arrangements and the life of the residents will become a living hell.

The counsel pointed out that the land in question had been previously used for single-storey residences of police officers. He asked the court to stop the authorities from raising construction of the investigation complex keeping in view that the area was purely residential having residences and schools and the same will put lives of residents at peril and jeopardise the safe and security of whole area. A government law officer argued that the petitioners could file a department representation before the authority concerned.