Notices to Punjab, Centre in free education case

LAHORE :A Lahore High Court full bench on Monday issued notices to federal and provincial governments on a petition seeking directions for provision of free education up to elementary level in all private and public schools.

The bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh passed the order on the petition moved by local lawyer Azhar Siddique. AK Dogar appeared on behalf of the petitioner and challenged “The Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotions & Regulations) Act, 2017.”

The lawyer said every parent must be penalised if they neglect in sending their children to schools. He submitted that under Article 25-A of the Constitution, education was identified as one of the fundamental rights of people according to which the state was bound to provide free education to all children of age five to 16 years in such manner as may be determined by the law.

He argued that under Article 3 of the Constitution, the state was made bound to ensure elimination of all kind of exploitation. He pointed out that private schools had been charging exorbitant fee from the parents and exploiting them in the name of education. Azhar Siddique said that education in Islam is a religious duty as Quran and Sunnah have declared basic education compulsory for every Muslim.

Drug pusher jailed: An additional district and sessions court Monday awarded six-month jail term to drug pusher Talib Ali. The court imposed Rs 5,000 fine of on the convict. In case of default in payment of the fine, the convict will face one-month more imprisonment. Badamibagh police had arrested Talib and seized 300 grams of hashish from his possession. Later, a challan was submitted before the court declaring Talib guilty of drug trafficking.