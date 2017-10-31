New varsities to be set up in all districts

LAHORE :A day-long visit of Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani to Punjab University (PU) here on Monday, without meeting the interim Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, raised many eyebrows within the university in particular and among academic circles, in general.

The minister held separate meetings with Deans of Faculties, Heads of Departments, teachers and student groups but didn’t meet the interim VC. In the afternoon, Raza Gillani also held a press briefing at PU executive club in which he shared the purpose of his visit to the university and meeting the faculty and students. He said the government was targeting to bring five public sector universities of the province, including Punjab University in top QS ranking in the first phase. He also announced that the government was appointing Pro-Vice-Chancellors in all universities and filling vacant posts in this regard.

Earlier, during his meeting with the faculty members, some teachers expressed their concerns with the minister vis-à-vis Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) and its parent organisation for their alleged interference in the university affairs. Some teachers also expressed concern about delay in appointment of a regular VC at the Punjab University. He also listened to the complaints of students about different issues and promised to resolve the same at the earliest. He also formed a committee on these issues. Meanwhile, Syed Raza Ali Gillani also distributed promotion letters among recently promoted faculty members from different departments of the varsity. He instructed to complete files for other faculty members who deserve promotion. He instructed the administration to promote the eligible faculty members immediately on ad hoc basis and complete the process of permanent promotion as early as possible.

The minister announced that the government was introducing Performance and Research Awards for faculty on annual basis. “The government is establishing new universities in all 36 districts of Punjab,” he added. Syed Raza Ali Gillani instructed PHEC Chairman Dr Nizam to prepare report on shifting undergraduate studies to college level so that universities must focus on research and higher education properly.

He asked the students to focus on education only because they need to take Pakistan to new heights in future. He said the state and universities are on one page and both are following the agenda to enhance the academic standards of the nation. The minister also announced making diagnostic laboratory of international standards in Punjab University. He said the government was making all the resources available to bring Punjab's higher education institutions to the international standard.

He also instructed to convene a meeting on every month’s last Monday to resolve the university issues.