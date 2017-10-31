LCCI team to visit Indonesia

LAHORE: A high-powered sector-specific delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) will visit Indonesia in February 2018 that has been assured full cooperation by Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Iwan Suyudhieamri who visited Lahore Chamber on Monday, a statement said.

“Let’s do work together for mutual benefit. It would increase the mutual trade volume and help explore huge untapped potential exists in the two countries,” the Indonesian ambassador added.

He said there is a possible chance to collaborate in various sectors. The ambassador also stressed the need for exchange of subject specialists and sector-specific experts so that the two countries could be able to learn more and more from each other’s experiences.

“Sharing of experiences has no match when we talk of any specific product or trade with any country so Pakistan and Indonesia must share their experiences in the larger interests of the business communities in the two countries,” he said.