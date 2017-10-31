Tue October 31, 2017
Business

October 31, 2017

DWP Group takes part in conference

KARACHI: DWP Group, Philips authorised sales and service provider participated in the 33rd annual radiology conference held recently, a statement said on Monday.

DWP shared innovative tools and technologies to help the audience perform clinical consults and recommended best imaging solutions, it added.

Sanam Hameed Mirza, country manager of DWP Healthcare Pakistan, and Haris Baig, business manager of Philips Healthcare Pakistan, promised to flourish the healthcare business in the country by providing the best medical equipment and solutions to the industry, promoting the motto “Safe and Healthy Pakistan”.

The main purpose was to provide radiologists and doctors new and effective ways to drive clinical performance, enhance patient experience and deliver economic value for their institution.

