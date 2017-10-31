Tue October 31, 2017
Business

October 31, 2017

Turkish team visits TDAP

LAHORE: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is endeavouring to help and assist business community in increasing bilateral trade with Turkey.

TDAP director general Mian Riaz Ahmad said this, while welcoming a seven-member Turkish delegation led by Hasan Ali Celik, deputy minister of Turkey, who called on him at the TDAP office on Monday.

The DG pointed out that Turkey is a brotherly Islamic country and there existed a huge potential of bilateral trade opportunities between the two countries.

The DG offered TUMSIAD (All Industrialists and Businessmen Association) from Turkey to participate in the Pakistan’s largest event of textile products, TEXPO exhibition 2018, which is likely to be held at the Expo Centre in the first week of May 2018.

"We need to explore each other’s markets through greater interaction both at the governmental level and at the level of business community, he added.

