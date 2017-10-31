Orient appoints Shahid Afridi as face of their brand

KARACHI: Orient – a leading name in consumer electronics and innovative lifestyle solutions has signed the ace Pakistani cricketer and ex-skipper, Shahid Khan Afridi as the face of their brand. The ceremony took place at the Orient Headquarters in an intimate yet lavish media affair with significant presence from notable media personalities.

The event was witnessed by the Managing Director, Orient Electronics, Mian Talat Mehmood, Executive Director, Mian Ahmed Fazal and the Director Sales & Marketing, Mian Abdul Rehman Talat along with other notable team members and executives.

Shahid Khan Afridi shared his thoughts by saying “Orient Electronics is a prominent name in the lifestyle & consumer electronics’ industry. They are known for bringing innovation in the lives of their consumers and while doing so have gained trust. I am glad to be associated with them and wish them all the very best for the times to come.”

The Director Sales and Marketing, Orient Electronics, Mian Abdul Rahman Talat, while expressing his views on this memorable event said, “This is indeed a proud moment for us. Shahid Khan Afridi is a name that is loved by all! The nation adores him. We hope that this relationship proves to be fruitful for us, as a household name.”

During the ceremony, both the parties also announced their future collaboration for the provision of clean drinking water and education for the under privileged. The projects will be monitored under the umbrella of Shahid Afridi Foundation and Orient Group of Companies.***