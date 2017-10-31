UMT’s IBCE-2017 attracts foreign exhibitors

LAHORE: Over 150 group of companies and business firms representing 15 countries, 300 exhibitors, 04 top diplomats from Turkey, Cambodia and Nigeria, a dozen CEOs of multinational companies and more than 70 national companies registered at UMT’s International Business Conference and Exhibition (IBCE-2017) and showed their profiles, innovation and the work they do.

Both the provincial as well as the federal governments fully endorsed the event and showed their necessary support. The Ministry of Finance, Board of Investment, Government of Pakistan (BOI), Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), Board of Investment, Punjab Board of Investment & Trade, Pakistan (PBIT), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and other public outlets participated in UMT’s event.

On the other hand, a good number of national and international companies including MIA Group (Air Conditioning Energy, Textile, Food & Beverages), Habib Bank, Al Bayrak (Transpotation), Thermosole (Textile, Packaging, Automotive , Agricultural), Chen One (Chenab Group) Clothing, construction and Energy, Model Steel (Steel manufacturers and Constructions), Infinity Engineering (Construction, Designing, Machining, Agricultural), EPIC (Service Provider), TCS, Peak Worx, Peak Worx(Information Technology), Base6 (Medicine), Nippon Paints (Paints), Durawa Development (Social Welfare), Shafi sons Engineer, Madina Foods (Food), Reem Rice (Foods), Norland International Beijing (Marketing Consultant Agency), Forever Living Products (Cosmetic products Company), Khalaq Electronics (Electronics Company), Link International Exchange (Company Pvt. Ltd.), Norland International Beijing, Board of Management, TUMSIAD Turkey, Don Valley Pharmaceuticals, Din Group of Industries, Haier, Aireslogistic, Master Textile Mills Limited, CERN Pakistan and Eros Retial UK are just few names to mention.***