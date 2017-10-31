Pakistan achieves energy security in four years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has achieved energy security during the last four years, sources said on Monday.

“The present government has overcome electricity shortages and the country’s industrial sector is getting uninterrupted power supply for the last two years,” a source said. The federal government has been actively working on various energy projects, including renewable energy since 2013 and has succeeded in adding 10,000MW to the national grid that will resolve the problem of electricity load-shedding by the end of this year, the source added.

The government inherited a chronic power load-shedding with yawning supply-demand gap of over 6,000MW. Such an enormous gap caused load-shedding of 12-16 hours across the country a few years ago.

The widespread and growing phenomenon of power load-shedding led to significant economic losses and severely affected job creation and exports, the source said. The situation has changed now, as the average electricity production increased from 11,804MW in June 2013 to 18,658MW in June 2017, which brought an average shortfall down from 7,938MW to 2,888MW. This shortfall is expected to be bridged next month. The source also said Pakistan would have surplus electricity from November 2017 with the start of power generation from the new plants, including liquefied natural gas-based plants and fall in demand due to winter.

The electricity consumption in industrial sector has increased 13.14 percent during the last two years. At the same time, the share of industrial sector consumption has reached the highest-ever level of 29.02 percent, the source said, adding that in 2013/14, the transmission and distribution losses were 18.6 percent, which were reduced to 17.2 percent in 2016/17.

Many areas in the country presently are getting uninterrupted power supply.

State-owned National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has also improved performance of hundreds of grid stations and transmission lines. Work on improving the transmission system is going on in all parts of the country, which is closely monitored by the ministry of water and power, the source said.

According to a ministry’s monitoring report, the system augmentation work for carrying the additional capacity will be completed by the end of 2017, which will make the country’s 90 percent transmission system constraint-free.

The fulfillment of goal of uninterrupted power supply to Pakistani domestic and industrial consumers will create more job opportunities, boost business activities and lead to more robust exports. As part of its long-term plans, the government is working to include production of more than 30,000MW by 2022, the source added.