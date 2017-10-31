Copper falls

Sydney/Melbourne: London copper steadied on Monday, not far from a two-week low hit in the previous session on persistent headwinds from a stronger dollar.

London Metal Exchange copper traded little changed at $6,833 a tonne by 0515 GMT, finding its feet after more than 2 percent losses in the previous session. Prices on Friday sank to their lowest since Oct. 11 at $6,782.50. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was down by 1.3 percent at 53,670 yuan ($8,077) a tonne. The dollar edged away from last week´s three-month highs on Monday, while the euro nursed losses after the European Central Bank and unrest in Spain´s Catalonia led it to post its worst week this year. A stronger dollar makes metals less affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. China´s plan to upgrade its industrial sector with "smart" factories, green manufacturing and transport is expected to increase annual copper demand by 232,000 tonnes by 2025, an industry group said on Friday.