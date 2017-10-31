Cotton stable

Karachi: Slow trading activity was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates stood unchanged.

The spot rates remained firm at Rs6,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,752/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood unchanged at Rs6,445/maund and Rs6,907/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that millers kept on panic buying, resulted in firm cotton rates. A total of 19 transactions were recorded of around 14,000 bales at a price of Rs6,200 to Rs6,500 a maund. Notable deals were recorded from Ghotki, Daharki, Khairpur, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Fazilpur, Ahmedpur East and Fort Abbas.

Import orders for cotton yarn are also arriving from China, which is also a reason to keep the cotton prices firm. However, there are chances of 12.5 million bales production in the country this year.