Gold slips

Bengaluru :Gold slipped on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of the naming of the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair and ahead of a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, both this week.

Spot gold dipped 0.1 percent, to $1,271.70 per ounce at 0104 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1 percent, to $1,273.0. * President Donald Trump is leaning towards nominating Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to be the next head of the U.S. central bank, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Trump will announce his choice for who will lead the Fed this week. Trump´s plan for overhauling the U.S. tax system faced growing opposition from interest groups on Sunday, as Republicans prepared to unveil sweeping legislation that could eliminate some of the most popular tax breaks to help pay for lower taxes.