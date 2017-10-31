Dollar weakens

TOKYO: The dollar edged away from last week´s three-month highs on Monday, while the euro nursed losses after the European Central Bank and unrest in Spain´s Catalonia led it to post its worst week this year.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, dipped 0.2 percent to 94.775 but remained not far from Friday´s three-month high of 95.150.The euro inched 0.1 percent higher to $1.1614, after plumbing a three-month low of $1.1574 on Friday, and losing 1.6 percent for the week, its worst performance in 11 months.

On Saturday, sacked Catalonian president Carles Puigdemont called for peaceful "democratic opposition" to the central government´s takeover of the region following its unilateral declaration of independence from Spain.

On Thursday, the ECB said it will extend its bond purchases into September 2018 while reducing its monthly purchases by half to 30 billion euros starting in January. The move led investors to bet that the central bank would not begin hiking rates until 2019."The ECB wanted to keep its accommodative policy longer, to achieve its inflation goal," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities.