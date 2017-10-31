Apple suppliers jump in Japan

TOKYO: Japan´s Nikkei share average made little headway in choppy trade on Monday, with gains in suppliers to Apple Inc offset by selling in financials and caution ahead of major central bank meetings this week.

The Nikkei ended flat at 22,011.67, after hitting a fresh 21-year high of 22,086.88 in early trade. "Ahead of major economic events in the Japanese and global markets this week, investors are a bit cautious," said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

The Bank of Japan is set to keep policy unchanged at its two-day meeting ending on Tuesday, while the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold a two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday at which it is expected to leave rates unchanged.

Sato added that the Japanese market should remain stable despite profit-taking, as it continues to be supported by the victory of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe´s coalition on Oct. 22, which raised the prospect of continued stimulus.

Japanese Apple suppliers outperformed, with TDK Corp gaining 0.7 percent and Foster Electric rising 1.1 percent, and Taiyo Yuden surging 0.9 percent. Apple rose 3.6 percent on Friday after it quashed concerns of muted demand for its iPhone X, saying pre-orders for the 10th anniversary phone were "off the charts".

Financial stocks lost ground after U.S. yields fell. Insurers and banking shares underperformed, with T&D Holdings and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group both shedding 1.1 percent. The broader Topix also ended little changed at 1,770.84.

