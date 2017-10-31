Stocks fall 1.9 percent on uncertainty jitters

Stocks fell 1.9 percent on Monday weighed down by an uncertain political climate in the country, while retail and institutional investors also booked profits on foreign selling, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said investors booked profits at the near earnings season close amid concerns for glut in cement sector and Hubco dismal earnings announcement. “Stocks fell across the board on concerns for political uncertainty and foreign outflows.”

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index shed 1.90 percent or 781.09 points to close at 40,324.32 points.

The highest index of the day remained at 41,173.40 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 40,259.28 points.

KSE-30 Index also fell 2.10 percent or 439.04 points to close at 20,432.32 points.

Turnover decreased 35 million shares to 98.71 million shares.

Trading value dropped to Rs6.31 billion from Rs7.95 billion, while market capital narrowed to Rs8.35 trillion from 8.47 trillion.

Out of 373 companies’ active in the session, only 71 closed in green, 283 in red while 19 remained unchanged.

Elixir Securities in its post market note said the political noise continued to dent sentiments with investors spooked on rumors of a rift in ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and possible early elections as its top brass including ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and current sitting Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi huddled in London to decide on the future course of action.

“We expect weakness in the market to persist and volatile trading in the near-term as triggers remain limited, while ongoing earnings season is also nearing end.”

Stocks opened and traded lower throughout the trade despite string of decent earnings including those of Hub Power (down 3.3 percent) and Lucky Cement (down 5.0 percent), latter hitting lower price limit on reported institutional selling.

Pakistan Oilfield Limited (up 2.1 percent) was a notable outlier that traded against market and generated interest both on and off system as institutions build positions betting on earnings from higher crude.

Highest increase was recorded in shares of Colgate Palmolive, which rose Rs110 to Rs2,320/share, followed by Khyber Tobacco XD that increased Rs73.99 to Rs1,709.99/share.

Major decline was noted in shares of Nestle Pakistan, which fell Rs198.10 to Rs11,899.50/share, followed by Wyeth Pak Ltd XD that decreased Rs85.78 to Rs1,759.22/share.

Significant turnover was recorded in stocks of Nishat (Chunian), Sui Norhtern Gas Pipelines Ltd, Pak Elektron, TRG Pak Ltd, Power Cement, Engro Polymer, Aisha Steel Mill,

Habib Bank, Shabir Tiles and Azgard Nine.

Nishat (Chunian) remained the volume leader with 6.88 million shares with a decline of Rs2.70 to Rs51.46/share. It was followed by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd with 6.20 million shares with a drop of Rs4.49 to Rs120/share. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts plunged to 34.23 million shares from 143.60 million shares traded in the previous session.